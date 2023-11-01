Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Norfolk State Spartans! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, hat, or other apparel. Continue reading to find out more.

Norfolk State team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jamarii Thomas 8 18.0 3.4 3.9 2.6 0.1 Allen Betrand 8 10.5 2.5 1.1 1.0 0.1 Kuluel Mading 8 8.8 3.6 0.0 0.9 1.4 Jaylani Darden 8 7.9 7.3 1.4 1.3 0.0 Christian Ings 7 8.0 1.1 1.4 0.7 0.0 Tyrel Bladen 8 5.5 2.5 0.5 0.3 0.4 Nyzaiah Chambers 7 5.3 3.7 0.6 0.4 0.4 Chris Fields Jr. 8 4.0 2.3 0.6 0.9 0.3 Daryl Anderson 7 4.1 1.6 0.3 1.3 0.1 Terrance Jones 7 3.3 1.4 0.6 0.6 0.0

Norfolk State season stats

Norfolk State has gone 5-3 on the season so far.

The Spartans are 4-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Norfolk State picked up its signature win of the season on November 28, when it defeated the William & Mary Tribe, who rank No. 301 in the RPI rankings, 96-62.

The Spartans have faced a Top 25 team zero times this season.

There are 22 games remaining on Norfolk State's schedule in 2023-24, and one are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.

Upcoming Norfolk State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 VCU A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Illinois State A 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 13 Stony Brook A 6:30 PM Sat, Dec 16 Hofstra A 2:00 PM Mon, Dec 18 Southern Virginia H 7:00 PM

