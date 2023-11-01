The Norfolk State Spartans women (7-2) will next be in action on the road against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons, on Sunday, December 10 at 2:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Norfolk State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Wake Forest A 2:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Auburn A 3:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 High Point A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 UNC Wilmington H 4:00 PM
Sun, Dec 31 Longwood A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 South Carolina State A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 8 North Carolina Central A 5:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Howard A 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 22 Mary Washington H 5:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Coppin State H 2:00 PM
Mon, Jan 29 Morgan State H 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Delaware State H 2:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Maryland-Eastern Shore A 5:30 PM
Sat, Feb 17 South Carolina State H 2:00 PM
Mon, Feb 19 North Carolina Central H 5:30 PM

Norfolk State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Top Norfolk State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Kierra Wheeler 8 16.5 9.1 0.8 1.1 0.6 53.9% (55-102) -
Niya Fields 9 8.0 1.6 5.0 2.9 0.2 38.7% (24-62) 44.8% (13-29)
Da'Brya Clark 9 7.9 3.6 1.8 1.4 0.0 29.0% (20-69) 15.8% (3-19)
Danaijah Williams 9 7.7 4.6 1.1 1.8 0.0 37.7% (26-69) 19.0% (4-21)
Anjanae Richardson 9 7.0 1.1 0.9 1.0 0.1 29.5% (23-78) 26.5% (9-34)

