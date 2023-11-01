Make sure your friends, family, and mailman know how big a fan you are of the Old Dominion Monarchs! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, hoodie, cap, or other apparel. Keep reading to find out more.

Old Dominion team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Chaunce Jenkins 6 17.8 4.8 2.8 0.8 0.8 Vasean Allette 6 11.2 4.7 2.3 1.7 0.0 Tyrone Williams 5 12.4 7.2 1.4 2.0 0.4 R.J. Blakney 6 6.7 2.8 0.3 0.5 0.5 Bryce Baker 6 6.2 2.3 1.3 0.5 0.0 Devin Ceaser 6 5.7 1.5 0.8 0.2 0.0 Dani Pounds 6 3.3 4.8 0.3 0.5 0.5 Imo Essien 6 2.8 0.7 1.0 0.7 0.0 Dericko Williams 4 3.3 5.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 Jason Wade 6 1.0 2.2 1.2 1.2 0.3

Old Dominion season stats

Old Dominion has gone 3-3 on the season so far.

The Monarchs have a 3-1 record at home and a 0-2 record on the road.

Against the Drexel Dragons on November 26, Old Dominion picked up its best win of the season, which was a 68-61 overtime home victory.

The Monarchs, so far this season, have played no games versus Top 25 teams.

Old Dominion has three games left versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Old Dominion games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Northeastern A 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 William & Mary A 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 James Madison H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 TCU N 5:30 PM Sat, Dec 30 South Alabama H 7:00 PM

