Old Dominion (3-5) will continue its 2023-24 men's college basketball campaign on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET, at home against the James Madison Dukes.

Upcoming Old Dominion games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 James Madison H 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 TCU N 5:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 South Alabama H 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Troy A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Arkansas State A 3:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Georgia State A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Coastal Carolina A 3:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Marshall H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 UL Monroe H 7:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 James Madison H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Georgia Southern H 7:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Marshall A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 James Madison A 4:00 PM
Wed, Feb 7 Southern Miss A 8:00 PM
Thu, Feb 15 Louisiana H 7:00 PM

Old Dominion's next matchup information

  • Opponent: James Madison Dukes
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Chartway Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top Old Dominion players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Chaunce Jenkins 8 16.4 4.1 2.9 0.8 0.8 42.0% (47-112) 41.2% (14-34)
Vasean Allette 8 14.8 4.6 2.5 1.6 0.0 50.0% (50-100) 31.0% (9-29)
Tyrone Williams 7 11.9 6.9 1.4 1.6 0.3 37.8% (31-82) 25.0% (7-28)
R.J. Blakney 8 6.5 3.3 0.3 0.6 0.5 57.1% (20-35) 46.2% (6-13)
Bryce Baker 8 6.5 2.1 1.0 0.6 0.0 42.5% (17-40) 46.7% (14-30)

