Buy Tickets for Old Dominion Monarchs Women's Basketball Games
On deck for the Old Dominion Monarchs women (7-0) is a matchup away versus the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens, beginning at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 7.
If you're looking to catch the Old Dominion Monarchs in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming Old Dominion games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Old Dominion's next matchup information
- Opponent: Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens
- Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Bob Carpenter Center
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Old Dominion's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Old Dominion players
Shop for Old Dominion gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|En'Dya Buford
|7
|11.6
|4.6
|1.4
|1.6
|0.3
|33.3% (23-69)
|37.0% (10-27)
|Jordan McLaughlin
|7
|9.4
|3.3
|2.1
|1.1
|0.1
|34.4% (21-61)
|43.8% (7-16)
|Kaye Clark
|7
|8.7
|2.9
|1.3
|3.3
|0.0
|38.3% (23-60)
|23.8% (5-21)
|Simone Cunningham
|7
|5.6
|8.4
|0.7
|1.0
|1.1
|56.0% (14-25)
|-
|Mimi McCollister
|7
|5.4
|1.4
|0.9
|0.6
|0.1
|37.5% (12-32)
|50.0% (9-18)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.