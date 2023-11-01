Make sure your friends, family, and pizza delivery guy know how big a fan you are of the Richmond Spiders! Show off your team pride during the next game by wearing an officially licensed jersey, T-shirt, cap, or other apparel. Continue reading to learn more.

Richmond team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Jordan King 7 19.9 3.9 2.4 1.3 0.1 Neal Quinn 7 14.7 5.7 4.0 0.6 1.9 Isaiah Bigelow 7 10.3 4.3 0.6 0.4 0.0 Dji Bailey 7 8.4 3.3 2.4 1.4 0.0 Delonnie Hunt 4 9.3 2.5 2.0 0.8 0.3 Mike Walz 7 4.7 2.7 1.1 0.1 0.6 Aidan Noyes 7 3.7 2.9 0.0 0.4 0.4 Jason Roche 7 3.4 1.6 0.1 0.1 0.0 Mikkel Tyne 7 3.4 2.0 1.6 1.0 0.0 Tyler Harris 7 3.0 1.9 0.6 0.9 0.1

Richmond season stats

Richmond has won four games so far this season (4-3).

The Spiders are 3-0 at home, 0-2 on the road and 1-1 in neutral-site games this year.

Richmond's signature win this season came on November 21 in an 82-65 victory against the UNLV Rebels.

This year, the Spiders haven't played against a team ranked in the AP's Top 25.

There are no games against Top 25 teams remaining on Richmond's schedule in 2023-24.

Upcoming Richmond games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 William & Mary H 6:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Northern Iowa A 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Florida N 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Charlotte H 7:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 Buffalo H 7:00 PM

