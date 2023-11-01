Are you a die-hard fan of Terry McLaurin and the Washington Commanders? Prove it. Show your support for your favorite player and team with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and more. Find out more below!

Terry McLaurin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 79 51 601 179 2 11.8

McLaurin Game by Game Stats

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Cardinals 4 2 31 0 Week 2 @Broncos 6 5 54 1 Week 3 Bills 6 6 41 0 Week 4 @Eagles 10 8 86 0 Week 5 Bears 5 4 49 0 Week 6 @Falcons 11 6 81 0 Week 7 @Giants 9 6 90 0 Week 8 Eagles 12 5 63 1 Week 9 @Patriots 8 5 73 0 Week 10 @Seahawks 8 4 33 0

Terry McLaurin's Next Game

Matchup: Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants

Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: November 19, 2023

November 19, 2023 TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch on Fubo! Favorite: Giants -9.5

Giants -9.5 Over/Under: 37 points

