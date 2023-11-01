The Washington Wizards, Tyus Jones included, take on the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Jones, in his previous game (October 30 loss against the Celtics), posted 11 points and seven assists.

With prop bets available for Jones, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.

Tyus Jones Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 12.5 (-115)

Over 12.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-143)

Over 2.5 (-143) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-147)

Over 6.5 (-147) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-143)

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Hawks allowed 118.1 points per game last year, 25th in the league.

The Hawks allowed 44.1 rebounds on average last year, 19th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Hawks were ranked 22nd in the league defensively last season, allowing 26 per contest.

Allowing 11.9 made three-pointers per game last year, the Hawks were eighth in the league in that category.

Tyus Jones vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/26/2023 23 13 2 5 2 0 0 12/12/2022 25 22 1 11 4 0 3

