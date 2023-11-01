If you're a huge fan of VCU, then make sure you look the part by wearing officially licensed jerseys, T-shirts, caps, and other Rams apparel. For additional info, keep reading.

VCU team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Max Shulga 7 16.3 4.9 4.3 0.9 0.3 Zeb Jackson 7 14.9 5.6 4.1 1.6 0.1 Toibu Lawal 7 9.3 5.6 0.3 0.3 1.0 Jason Nelson 6 8.5 1.5 1.3 1.5 0.0 Alphonzo Billups III 7 6.7 1.4 0.3 0.7 0.6 Michael Belle 7 6.0 4.7 1.1 0.7 0.6 Christian Fermin 7 5.6 5.4 1.0 0.4 2.3 Kuany Kuany 7 2.9 2.4 0.3 0.1 0.3 Roosevelt Wheeler 6 0.3 1.0 0.0 0.3 0.2

VCU season stats

VCU has four wins so far this season (4-3).

VCU's signature win this season came on November 26 in an 86-74 victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

The Rams have squared off against a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, VCU has no games left versus ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming VCU games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Fri, Dec 1 Norfolk State H 7:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Memphis H 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Alcorn State H 2:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Temple H 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Maryland-Eastern Shore H 7:00 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.