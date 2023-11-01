Buy Tickets for VCU Rams Basketball Games
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Currently 4-5, the VCU Rams' next matchup is at home versus the Alcorn State Braves, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
If you're looking to see the VCU Rams in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming VCU games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
VCU's next matchup information
- Opponent: Alcorn State Braves
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for VCU's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top VCU players
Shop for VCU gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Max Shulga
|9
|15.8
|4.0
|4.1
|0.9
|0.2
|40.2% (39-97)
|33.8% (22-65)
|Zeb Jackson
|9
|14.4
|5.6
|4.0
|1.3
|0.2
|36.8% (43-117)
|23.6% (13-55)
|Toibu Lawal
|9
|9.4
|5.7
|0.2
|0.3
|0.9
|72.9% (35-48)
|60.0% (3-5)
|Jason Nelson
|8
|9.0
|1.9
|1.5
|1.3
|0.0
|46.9% (23-49)
|48.1% (13-27)
|Alphonzo Billups III
|9
|7.0
|1.4
|0.6
|0.7
|0.6
|42.9% (21-49)
|40.0% (12-30)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.