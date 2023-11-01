Currently 4-5, the VCU Rams' next matchup is at home versus the Alcorn State Braves, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming VCU games

VCU's next matchup information

Opponent: Alcorn State Braves

Alcorn State Braves Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Stuart C. Siegel Center

Stuart C. Siegel Center Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top VCU players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Max Shulga 9 15.8 4.0 4.1 0.9 0.2 40.2% (39-97) 33.8% (22-65) Zeb Jackson 9 14.4 5.6 4.0 1.3 0.2 36.8% (43-117) 23.6% (13-55) Toibu Lawal 9 9.4 5.7 0.2 0.3 0.9 72.9% (35-48) 60.0% (3-5) Jason Nelson 8 9.0 1.9 1.5 1.3 0.0 46.9% (23-49) 48.1% (13-27) Alphonzo Billups III 9 7.0 1.4 0.6 0.7 0.6 42.9% (21-49) 40.0% (12-30)

