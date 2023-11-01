Virginia (8-1) will resume its 2023-24 men's college hoops season on Saturday, December 16 at 6:00 PM ET, at home against the Northeastern Huskies.

Upcoming Virginia games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 16 Northeastern H 6:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Memphis A 7:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Morgan State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Notre Dame A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 3 Louisville H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 NC State A 2:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Wake Forest A 2:00 PM
Wed, Jan 17 Virginia Tech H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Georgia Tech A 6:00 PM
Wed, Jan 24 NC State H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Louisville A 12:00 PM
Wed, Jan 31 Notre Dame H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Clemson A 2:00 PM
Mon, Feb 5 Miami (FL) H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Florida State A 7:45 PM

Virginia's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Northeastern Huskies
  • Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Location: John Paul Jones Arena
  • Broadcast: ACC Network

Top Virginia players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Reece Beekman 9 11.6 3.1 5.8 2.9 0.9 44.8% (39-87) 28.0% (7-25)
Isaac McKneely 8 12.9 3.1 1.6 0.4 0.4 49.3% (35-71) 58.1% (25-43)
Ryan Dunn 9 9.3 6.3 1.1 2.4 2.6 55.8% (29-52) 21.1% (4-19)
Jacob Groves 9 7.8 2.4 1.2 0.4 0.1 50.0% (25-50) 42.3% (11-26)
Leon Bond III 9 7.3 4.2 0.9 0.7 0.4 56.9% (29-51) 50.0% (1-2)

