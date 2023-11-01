The Virginia Cavaliers women (7-2) will next play at home against the Wofford Terriers, on Saturday, December 16 at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to see the Virginia Cavaliers in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming Virginia games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Virginia's next matchup information

Opponent: Wofford Terriers

Wofford Terriers Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: John Paul Jones Arena

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Virginia's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Virginia players

Shop for Virginia gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Camryn Taylor 9 14.8 6.6 0.7 1.1 1.2 43.6% (44-101) 0.0% (0-3) Kymora Johnson 9 11.1 3.6 4.9 1.8 0.4 38.8% (40-103) 21.3% (10-47) Jillian Brown 9 8.7 7.4 2.3 1.2 0.7 35.1% (26-74) 9.5% (2-21) Sam Brunelle 7 9.3 3.6 0.6 0.3 0.7 38.3% (23-60) 40.0% (16-40) London Clarkson 7 9.1 4.6 1.1 1.6 0.4 51.4% (19-37) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.