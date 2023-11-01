When you're rooting for Virginia Tech during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Find out more details, along with the Hokies' recent stats and trends, in the article below.

Virginia Tech team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Hunter Cattoor 8 14.9 2.8 1.3 0.5 0.1 Lynn Kidd 8 14.6 7.9 1.3 0.8 0.4 Sean Pedulla 8 14.4 4.1 4.6 1.1 0.0 Tyler Nickel 7 7.7 2.4 1.1 0.4 0.3 Mylyjael Poteat 8 5.6 2.4 0.8 0.4 0.3 Mekhi Long 8 4.3 4.9 1.1 0.6 0.0 Robbie Beran 8 3.5 2.4 0.6 0.8 1.3 Michael Collins Jr. 7 3.4 1.9 2.0 1.7 0.1 Brandon Rechsteiner 8 2.9 0.6 1.4 0.1 0.0 John Camden 4 4.5 2.3 0.3 0.3 0.0

Virginia Tech season stats

Virginia Tech has gone 5-3 on the season so far.

The Hokies are 3-0 at home, 0-1 on the road and 2-2 in neutral-site games this year.

Virginia Tech captured its best win of the season on November 24 by registering a 71-62 victory over the Iowa State Cyclones, the No. 177-ranked team based on the RPI.

The Hokies have played one game this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet registered a win.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Virginia Tech has four games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Virginia Tech games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Louisville H 4:00 PM Sat, Dec 9 Valparaiso H 12:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Vermont H 4:00 PM Thu, Dec 21 American H 5:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Wake Forest A 2:00 PM

