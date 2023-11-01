A game at home versus the American Eagles is up next for the VMI Keydets (2-7), on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to see the VMI Keydets in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Upcoming VMI games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

VMI's next matchup information

Opponent: American Eagles

American Eagles Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Cameron Hall

Cameron Hall Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for VMI's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top VMI players

Shop for VMI gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Brennan Watkins 9 14.6 1.7 3.0 0.4 0.0 42.6% (43-101) 38.9% (21-54) Koree Cotton 9 13.6 4.0 1.2 0.9 0.7 44.6% (45-101) 37.5% (18-48) Tyran Cook 9 10.4 3.2 2.2 0.6 0.1 45.3% (39-86) 46.7% (7-15) Taeshaud Jackson 9 7.3 11.0 1.2 0.9 0.4 45.5% (25-55) 12.5% (2-16) Stephen Olowoniyi 9 7.0 6.0 0.2 0.6 0.8 53.7% (29-54) -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.