Exclusive Offers on William & Mary Tribe Basketball Jerseys, Hats, Shirts and Apparel
Just because you're lounging on the sofa watching the William & Mary game doesn't mean you can't look good doing it. Represent the Tribe with officially licensed gear like jerseys, T-shirts, hats, and more. Details can be located below.
Fanatics is your go-to spot to get William & Mary Tribe jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!
William & Mary team leaders
Want to buy Chase Lowe's jersey? Or another William & Mary player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.
|Player
|Games
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|SPG
|BPG
|Gabe Dorsey
|8
|16.8
|4.0
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|Trey Moss
|8
|13.9
|2.8
|2.5
|0.6
|0.0
|Chase Lowe
|8
|12.1
|4.8
|2.5
|1.1
|0.1
|Sean Houpt
|6
|10.7
|1.7
|0.8
|0.5
|0.0
|Jack Karasinski
|8
|7.1
|4.6
|1.3
|0.4
|0.0
|Charlie Williams
|8
|5.3
|2.0
|2.9
|0.4
|0.4
|Noah Collier
|3
|13.0
|5.3
|0.7
|0.0
|0.7
|Caleb Dorsey
|8
|3.3
|5.3
|1.4
|0.4
|0.1
|Matteus Case
|4
|6.0
|3.0
|1.0
|0.5
|0.0
|Jayden Lemond
|6
|1.5
|0.5
|0.7
|0.2
|0.0
William & Mary season stats
- William & Mary has put together a 3-5 record so far this season.
- The Tribe are 3-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 0-2 in neutral-site games this year.
- William & Mary defeated the No. 284-ranked (according to the RPI) American Eagles, 75-56, on November 9, which goes down as its best victory of the season.
- The Tribe have not played any games this season versus teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
- There are 23 games remaining on William & Mary's schedule in 2023-24, and none are against teams currently residing in the Top 25.
Looking to bet on the Tribe? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Upcoming William & Mary games
Check out the Tribe in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!
|Date
|Opponent
|H/A
|Time (ET)
|Sat, Dec 2
|Richmond
|A
|6:00 PM
|Wed, Dec 6
|Old Dominion
|H
|7:00 PM
|Sun, Dec 10
|Virginia-Lynchburg
|H
|2:00 PM
|Thu, Dec 21
|Pepperdine
|A
|7:00 PM
|Sat, Dec 30
|Navy
|A
|12:00 PM
Check out the Tribe this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.