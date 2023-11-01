With a record of 4-6, the William & Mary Tribe's next matchup is at home versus the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming William & Mary games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Virginia-Lynchburg H 2:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Pepperdine A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Navy A 12:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Elon H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Drexel H 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Hampton A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Stony Brook H 1:00 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Campbell H 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 20 N.C. A&T A 2:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Hofstra A 7:00 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Northeastern A 12:00 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Delaware H 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Charleston (SC) H 2:00 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Monmouth A 7:00 PM
Sat, Feb 10 Delaware A 4:00 PM

William & Mary's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Location: Kaplan Arena
  • Broadcast: FloHoops

Top William & Mary players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Gabe Dorsey 10 14.9 3.4 0.4 0.4 0.0 44.2% (42-95) 44.7% (38-85)
Trey Moss 10 13.9 3.0 2.4 0.7 0.0 39.5% (47-119) 29.4% (15-51)
Chase Lowe 10 12.2 5.7 2.9 1.1 0.1 62.5% (40-64) -
Charlie Williams 10 8.6 2.2 3.2 0.3 0.4 53.4% (31-58) 47.1% (16-34)
Jack Karasinski 9 7.1 5.0 1.1 0.3 0.0 33.8% (22-65) 13.3% (4-30)

