Buy Tickets for William & Mary Tribe Basketball Games
With a record of 4-6, the William & Mary Tribe's next matchup is at home versus the Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons, tipping off at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.
If you're looking to go to see the William & Mary Tribe in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming William & Mary games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
William & Mary's next matchup information
- Opponent: Virginia-Lynchburg Dragons
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Location: Kaplan Arena
- Broadcast: FloHoops
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for William & Mary's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top William & Mary players
Shop for William & Mary gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Gabe Dorsey
|10
|14.9
|3.4
|0.4
|0.4
|0.0
|44.2% (42-95)
|44.7% (38-85)
|Trey Moss
|10
|13.9
|3.0
|2.4
|0.7
|0.0
|39.5% (47-119)
|29.4% (15-51)
|Chase Lowe
|10
|12.2
|5.7
|2.9
|1.1
|0.1
|62.5% (40-64)
|-
|Charlie Williams
|10
|8.6
|2.2
|3.2
|0.3
|0.4
|53.4% (31-58)
|47.1% (16-34)
|Jack Karasinski
|9
|7.1
|5.0
|1.1
|0.3
|0.0
|33.8% (22-65)
|13.3% (4-30)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.