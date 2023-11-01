William & Mary's 2023-24 women's college hoops season resumes (the Tribe are currently 3-5) on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET, away versus the James Madison Dukes.

Upcoming William & Mary games

William & Mary's next matchup information

Opponent: James Madison Dukes

James Madison Dukes Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Atlantic Union Bank Center

Top William & Mary players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Nylah Young 8 19.0 5.9 0.5 1.1 0.9 50.0% (54-108) 0.0% (0-4) Bella Nascimento 8 13.8 3.0 3.4 1.5 0.3 34.9% (38-109) 34.8% (16-46) Kayla Rolph 8 7.8 4.3 2.1 0.9 0.5 50.0% (21-42) 31.3% (5-16) Cassidy Geddes 8 5.8 1.4 1.9 1.5 0.4 33.3% (15-45) 24.0% (6-25) Anahi-Lee Cauley 8 4.9 2.6 1.1 0.3 0.3 46.9% (15-32) 0.0% (0-1)

