The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawks are favored by 8.5 points in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has a point total of 238.5.

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
  • TV: BSSE and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Hawks -8.5 238.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

  • Washington played 20 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 238.5 points.
  • Games involving the Wizards last year averaged 227.5 points per game, a 11.0-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.
  • The Wizards covered 39 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
  • Washington was underdogs 55 times last season and won 18, or 32.7%, of those games.
  • Last season, the Wizards won one of their nine games, or 11.1%, when they were an underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win by Washington, based on the moneyline, is 27.8%.

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

  • Last year, the Wizards were 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, they were 20-20-0 ATS (.488).
  • Looking at the over/under, Washington's games finished over more often at home (25 of 41, 61%) than away (19 of 41, 46.3%) last year.
  • The Wizards scored 113.2 points per game last season, only 4.9 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks conceded.
  • When scoring more than 118.1 points, Washington went 18-7 versus the spread and 17-8 overall.

Wizards vs. Hawks Point Insights (Last Season)

Wizards Hawks
113.2
Points Scored (PG)
 118.4
21
NBA Rank (PPG)
 3
18-7
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 29-23
17-8
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 34-18
114.4
Points Allowed (PG)
 118.1
17
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 25
33-25
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 23-8
32-26
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 25-6

