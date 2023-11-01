Wizards vs. Hawks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawks are favored by 8.5 points in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has a point total of 238.5.
Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: BSSE and MNMT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Hawks
|-8.5
|238.5
Wizards Betting Records & Stats
- Washington played 20 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 238.5 points.
- Games involving the Wizards last year averaged 227.5 points per game, a 11.0-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.
- The Wizards covered 39 times in 82 games with a spread last season.
- Washington was underdogs 55 times last season and won 18, or 32.7%, of those games.
- Last season, the Wizards won one of their nine games, or 11.1%, when they were an underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win by Washington, based on the moneyline, is 27.8%.
Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info
Additional Wizards Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Wizards were 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, they were 20-20-0 ATS (.488).
- Looking at the over/under, Washington's games finished over more often at home (25 of 41, 61%) than away (19 of 41, 46.3%) last year.
- The Wizards scored 113.2 points per game last season, only 4.9 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks conceded.
- When scoring more than 118.1 points, Washington went 18-7 versus the spread and 17-8 overall.
Wizards vs. Hawks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Wizards
|Hawks
|113.2
|118.4
|21
|3
|18-7
|29-23
|17-8
|34-18
|114.4
|118.1
|17
|25
|33-25
|23-8
|32-26
|25-6
