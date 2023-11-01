The Atlanta Hawks (2-2) are at home in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (1-2) on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. The Hawks are favored by 8.5 points in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup has a point total of 238.5.

Wizards vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -8.5 238.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington played 20 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 238.5 points.

Games involving the Wizards last year averaged 227.5 points per game, a 11.0-point differential when compared to the over/under for this contest.

The Wizards covered 39 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

Washington was underdogs 55 times last season and won 18, or 32.7%, of those games.

Last season, the Wizards won one of their nine games, or 11.1%, when they were an underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by Washington, based on the moneyline, is 27.8%.

Wizards vs Hawks Additional Info

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

Last year, the Wizards were 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, they were 20-20-0 ATS (.488).

Looking at the over/under, Washington's games finished over more often at home (25 of 41, 61%) than away (19 of 41, 46.3%) last year.

The Wizards scored 113.2 points per game last season, only 4.9 fewer points than the 118.1 the Hawks conceded.

When scoring more than 118.1 points, Washington went 18-7 versus the spread and 17-8 overall.

Wizards vs. Hawks Point Insights (Last Season)

Wizards Hawks 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 118.4 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 18-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 29-23 17-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 34-18 114.4 Points Allowed (PG) 118.1 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 33-25 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-8 32-26 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-6

