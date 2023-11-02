Alexander Ovechkin will be in action when the Washington Capitals and New York Islanders play at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 2, 2023. Does a wager on Ovechkin interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

Ovechkin has averaged 20:13 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Ovechkin has twice scored a goal in a game this year in eight games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Ovechkin has a point in six of eight games this season, with multiple points in two of them.

Ovechkin has an assist in five of eight games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Ovechkin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 36.4% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Ovechkin has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 22nd in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 8 Games 4 8 Points 2 2 Goals 0 6 Assists 2

