For those wanting to wager on the upcoming matchup between the Washington Capitals and the New York Islanders on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, is Beck Malenstyn a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Beck Malenstyn score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80.00 if he scores a goal)

Malenstyn stats and insights

Malenstyn is yet to score through eight games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Islanders.

Malenstyn has no points on the power play.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Islanders have two shutouts, and they average 22.4 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

