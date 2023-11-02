As they get ready to play the New York Islanders (4-2-2) on Thursday, November 2 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (4-3-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Joel Edmundson D Out Hand Nicklas Backstrom C Out Personal Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles Nic Dowd C Out Upper Body

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Scott Mayfield D Questionable Leg

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Washington D.C. Arena: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights

The Capitals have 17 goals this season (2.1 per game), 30th in the NHL.

Washington allows 3.2 goals per game (26 total), which ranks 11th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of -9, they are 27th in the league.

Islanders Season Insights

The Islanders rank 26th in the NHL with 21 goals scored (2.6 per game).

Their -2 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

Capitals vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Islanders (-135) Capitals (+115) 5.5

