Capitals vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - November 2
As they get ready to play the New York Islanders (4-2-2) on Thursday, November 2 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (4-3-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Joel Edmundson
|D
|Out
|Hand
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Personal
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nic Dowd
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Scott Mayfield
|D
|Questionable
|Leg
Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals have 17 goals this season (2.1 per game), 30th in the NHL.
- Washington allows 3.2 goals per game (26 total), which ranks 11th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of -9, they are 27th in the league.
Islanders Season Insights
- The Islanders rank 26th in the NHL with 21 goals scored (2.6 per game).
- Their -2 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.
Capitals vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Islanders (-135)
|Capitals (+115)
|5.5
