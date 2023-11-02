As they get ready to play the New York Islanders (4-2-2) on Thursday, November 2 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Washington Capitals (4-3-1) have four players currently listed on the injury report.

Washington Capitals Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Joel Edmundson D Out Hand
Nicklas Backstrom C Out Personal
Max Pacioretty LW Out Achilles
Nic Dowd C Out Upper Body

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Scott Mayfield D Questionable Leg

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
  • Location: Washington D.C.
  • Arena: Capital One Arena

Capitals Season Insights

  • The Capitals have 17 goals this season (2.1 per game), 30th in the NHL.
  • Washington allows 3.2 goals per game (26 total), which ranks 11th in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of -9, they are 27th in the league.

Islanders Season Insights

  • The Islanders rank 26th in the NHL with 21 goals scored (2.6 per game).
  • Their -2 goal differential ranks 22nd in the league.

Capitals vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Islanders (-135) Capitals (+115) 5.5

