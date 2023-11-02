The New York Islanders (4-2-2) visit the Washington Capitals (4-3-1) -- who've won three in a row -- on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT to catch the action as the Islanders and Capitals hit the ice.

Islanders Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Capitals vs Islanders Additional Info

Capitals Stats & Trends

The Capitals' total of 26 goals given up (3.2 per game) is 11th in the league.

With 17 goals (2.1 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 30th-ranked offense.

Capitals Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alexander Ovechkin 8 2 6 8 5 3 0% John Carlson 8 1 6 7 12 7 - Dylan Strome 8 6 0 6 4 5 57% Evgeny Kuznetsov 8 1 4 5 10 4 40.5% Tom Wilson 8 2 3 5 6 10 66.7%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders have conceded 23 total goals (2.9 per game), ranking seventh in NHL play for the fewest goals against.

The Islanders' 21 total goals (2.6 per game) make them the 28th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Islanders Key Players