Thursday's NHL matchup between the New York Islanders (4-2-2) and the Washington Capitals (4-3-1) at Capital One Arena sees the Islanders as road favorites (-135 moneyline odds to win) against the Capitals (+115). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C. Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Capitals vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Capitals vs. Islanders Betting Trends

Washington has combined with its opponent to score more than 5.5 goals only twice this season.

The Islanders have gone 4-1 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Capitals have secured an upset victory in two of the five games they have played as an underdog this season.

New York is 3-1 (victorious in 75.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter.

Washington is 1-2 when sportsbooks have made them underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

