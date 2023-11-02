Noah Dobson and Alexander Ovechkin will be two of the best players to watch when the New York Islanders face the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Thursday, November 2 at 7:00 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Islanders Game Information

Capitals Players to Watch

Washington's Ovechkin has collected six assists and two goals in eight games. That's good for eight points.

John Carlson's seven points this season, including one goal and six assists, make him one of the top players on offense for Washington.

This season, Dylan Strome has six goals and zero assists, for a season point total of six.

In the crease, Charlie Lindgren's record stands at 0-1-0 on the season, allowing four goals (four goals against average) and amassing 31 saves with an .886% save percentage (52nd in the league).

Islanders Players to Watch

One of New York's leading offensive players this season is Dobson, with nine points (three goals, six assists) and an average ice time of 25:01 per game.

Through eight games, Kyle Palmieri has scored three goals and picked up four assists.

Bo Horvat's seven points this season are via four goals and three assists.

Semyon Varlamov's record is 1-1-0. He has conceded three goals (1.5 goals against average) and made 74 saves with a .961% save percentage (fourth-best in league).

Capitals vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Islanders Rank Islanders AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 25th 2.63 Goals Scored 2.13 28th 9th 2.88 Goals Allowed 3.25 21st 8th 32.9 Shots 29.5 24th 29th 35.1 Shots Allowed 30.4 18th 19th 16% Power Play % 12% 27th 15th 79.31% Penalty Kill % 75% 21st

