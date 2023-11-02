The Washington Capitals, with Evgeny Kuznetsov, are in action Thursday versus the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Kuznetsov's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

0.5 points (Over odds: -167)

0.5 points (Over odds: -167) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 8 games this season, Kuznetsov has averaged 21:53 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

Kuznetsov has scored a goal in one of eight games this season.

Kuznetsov has a point in four of eight games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Kuznetsov has an assist in three of eight games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Kuznetsov's implied probability to go over his point total is 62.5% based on the odds.

There is a 51.2% chance of Kuznetsov having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 8 Games 4 5 Points 1 1 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

