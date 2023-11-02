Support your favorite local high school football team in Hanover County, Virginia this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.

    • Hanover County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Armstrong High School at Mechanicsville High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
    • Location: Mechanicsville, VA
    • Conference: Capital
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Highland Springs High School at Hanover High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Mechanicsville, VA
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

