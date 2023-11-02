John Carlson and the Washington Capitals will play on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New York Islanders. Considering a wager on Carlson? We have numbers and figures to help you.

John Carlson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -133)

Carlson Season Stats Insights

Carlson's plus-minus this season, in 25:42 per game on the ice, is +1.

In one of eight games this year, Carlson has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Carlson has recorded a point in a game six times this season out of eight games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In five of eight games this year, Carlson has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 64.5% that Carlson hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 57.1% of Carlson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Carlson Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.

The team has the league's 22nd-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 8 Games 2 7 Points 1 1 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

