Will Martin Fehervary Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 2?
Can we count on Martin Fehervary lighting the lamp when the Washington Capitals play the New York Islanders at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Martin Fehervary score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)
Fehervary stats and insights
- Fehervary is yet to score through eight games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Islanders.
- Fehervary has zero points on the power play.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have two shutouts, and they average 22.4 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
