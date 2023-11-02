Betting on a player to score is a fun way to get involved with an NHL game -- here's a complete list of anytime goal-scorer odds for Wednesday, including all four contests across the league.

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) -115 to score

Avalanche vs. Blues

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1

9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 MacKinnon's stats: 4 goals in 8 games

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) -110 to score

Avalanche vs. Blues

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1

9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 Rantanen's stats: 5 goals in 8 games

Tage Thompson (Sabres) +150 to score

Sabres vs. Flyers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 Thompson's stats: 4 goals in 9 games

Clayton Keller (Coyotes) +150 to score

Coyotes vs. Ducks

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1

10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 Keller's stats: 4 goals in 8 games

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Jason Robertson (Stars) +155 to score

Stars vs. Flames

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 Robertson's stats: 1 goal in 7 games

Jeff Skinner (Sabres) +155 to score

Sabres vs. Flyers

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 Skinner's stats: 5 goals in 9 games

Travis Konecny (Flyers) +175 to score

Flyers vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 Konecny's stats: 8 goals in 9 games

Jordan Kyrou (Blues) +180 to score

Blues vs. Avalanche

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1

9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 Kyrou's stats: 1 goal in 7 games

Roope Hintz (Stars) +185 to score

Stars vs. Flames

Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1

8:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 Hintz's stats: 3 goals in 6 games

Cam Atkinson (Flyers) +195 to score

Flyers vs. Sabres

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1

7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1 Atkinson's stats: 5 goals in 9 games

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.