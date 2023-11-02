In the upcoming tilt against the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Sonny Milano to score a goal for the Washington Capitals? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Sonny Milano score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +490 (Bet $10 to win $49.00 if he scores a goal)

Milano stats and insights

Milano has scored in one of seven games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Islanders.

Milano has no points on the power play.

Milano averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders have given up 23 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 22.4 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023

Thursday, November 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT

