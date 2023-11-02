Will Tom Wilson Score a Goal Against the Islanders on November 2?
The Washington Capitals' upcoming contest against the New York Islanders is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tom Wilson score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the numbers and insights below.
Will Tom Wilson score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Wilson stats and insights
- Wilson has scored in two of eight games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Wilson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Wilson's shooting percentage is 9.5%, and he averages 2.6 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 23 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks seventh.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 22.4 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Capitals vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
