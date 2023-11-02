Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Virginia Beach County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Virginia Beach County, Virginia has high school football matchups on the calendar this week, and the inside scoop on how to watch them is available below.
Virginia Beach County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
TBD at Landstown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
First Colonial High School at Kempsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Floyd E. Kellam High School at Frank W. Cox High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ocean Lakes High School at Tallwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Princess Anne High School at Salem High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 2
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- Conference: Beach
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Fishburne Military School at Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Virginia Beach, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
