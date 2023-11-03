The Sofia Open is nearing its close in Sofia, Bulgaria, as Adrian Mannarino plays in a quarterfinal against Sebastian Ofner. Mannarino's odds are the second-best in the field at +500 to win this event at Arena Sofia.

Mannarino at the 2023 Sofia Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: November 4-11

November 4-11 Venue: Arena Sofia

Arena Sofia Location: Sofia, Bulgaria

Sofia, Bulgaria Court Surface: Hard

Mannarino's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Thursday, November 9 (at 11:00 AM ET), Mannarino will face Ofner, after getting past Albert Ramos-Vinolas 6-4, 6-4 in the previous round.

Mannarino Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Mannarino beat No. 94-ranked Ramos-Vinolas, 6-4, 6-4.

Mannarino is 35-23 over the past 12 months, with two tournament wins.

Mannarino is 22-14 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament win.

Mannarino has played 24.5 games per match in his 58 matches over the past year across all court types.

In his 36 matches on hard courts over the past year, Mannarino has played 25.0 games per match.

Over the past year, Mannarino has won 77.7% of his service games, and he has won 26.3% of his return games.

On hard courts, Mannarino, over the past year, has been victorious in 79.5% of his service games and 25.0% of his return games.

