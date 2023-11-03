Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Alexandria County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking to watch this week's high school football games in Alexandria County, Virginia? For all of the details on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Alexandria County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Alexandria City High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Edison High School at Mount Vernon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Thomas Jefferson Science & Technology High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Potomac High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lorton, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John R Lewis High School at Hayfield Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewis High School at Hayfield Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- Conference: District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
