Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carroll County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This week, there's high school football on the docket in Carroll County, Virginia. To know how to stream the games, we've got you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Carroll County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Glenvar High School at Carroll County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Hillsville, VA
- Conference: Three Rivers
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.