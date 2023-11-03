Deni Avdija and the Washington Wizards match up versus the Miami Heat at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Avdija, in his most recent appearance, had 22 points and two steals in a 130-121 loss to the Hawks.

In this article, we break down Avdija's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Deni Avdija Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (+104)

Over 10.5 (+104) Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-108)

Over 6.5 (-108) Assists Prop: Over 2.5 (-179)

Heat 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Heat were ranked second in the NBA defensively last year, conceding 109.8 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Heat were sixth in the NBA last year, giving up 41.9 per game.

The Heat were the 14th-ranked team in the league in assists conceded per game last year, at 25.6.

The Heat were the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, conceding 13.1 makes per contest.

Deni Avdija vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 31 8 9 5 0 2 1 11/23/2022 41 12 9 10 1 2 1 11/18/2022 14 3 1 3 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.