Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfax County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Fairfax County, Virginia this week.
Fairfax County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Oakton High School at Chantilly High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chantilly, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Springfield High School at W. T. Woodson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lake Braddock High School at James W Robinson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McLean High School at Langley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: McLean, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison High School at Centreville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clifton, VA
- Conference: District 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Alexandria City High School at Fairfax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fairfax, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
West Potomac High School at South County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lorton, VA
- Conference: District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
John R Lewis High School at Hayfield Secondary School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Alexandria, VA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
