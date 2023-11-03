Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Franklin County, Virginia this week.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Lord Botetourt High School at Franklin County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Rocky Mount, VA
- Conference: Blue Ridge
- How to Stream: Watch Here
