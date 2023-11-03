Virginia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Fredericksburg County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Fredericksburg County, Virginia, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to stream them is available here.
Fredericksburg County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week
Friday
King George High School at Chancellor High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stafford High School at Mountain View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Stafford, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverbend High School at Massaponax High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Commonwealth
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Caroline High School at James Monroe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Fredericksburg, VA
- Conference: Battlefield
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Fredericksburg Christian School at Blue Ridge School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: St. George, VA
- Conference: VISAA Division 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
