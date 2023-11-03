Looking for how to watch high school football games in Portsmouth County, Virginia this week? We've got what you need.

    • Portsmouth County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Churchland High School at Manor High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Portsmouth, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Booker T. Washington High School at I. C. Norcom High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Portsmouth, VA
    • Conference: Eastern
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

