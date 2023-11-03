Hoping to catch this week's high school football games in Surry County, Virginia? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Virginia This Week

  • Manassas Park County
  • Montgomery County

    • Surry County, Virginia High School Football Games This Week

    Sussex Central High School at Surry County High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Dendron, VA
    • Conference: Tri-Rivers
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.