Southeast Division rivals meet when the Miami Heat (1-0) welcome in the Washington Wizards (0-1) at Kaseya Center, starting on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the first matchup between the teams this year.

Wizards vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, MNMT

Wizards Players to Watch

Jordan Poole's numbers last season were 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per contest, shooting 43% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.6 made treys.

Kyle Kuzma posted 21.2 points last season, plus 3.7 assists and 7.3 rebounds.

Tyus Jones put up 10.3 points, 2.5 boards and 5.2 assists. At the other end, he delivered 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Deni Avdija put up 9.2 points, 2.8 assists and 6.4 rebounds.

Daniel Gafford averaged 9 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists. Defensively, he put up 0.4 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo put up 20.4 points, 9.2 boards and 3.2 assists last season. He also sank 54% of his shots from the field.

Jimmy Butler collected 22.9 points, 5.9 boards and 5.3 assists per game last season. He also averaged 1.8 steals (second in NBA) and 0.3 blocks.

Tyler Herro posted 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists. He sank 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range, with 3 treys per game (seventh in NBA).

Caleb Martin put up 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He drained 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, with 1.2 treys per game.

Kyle Lowry's stats last season included 11.2 points, 4.1 boards and 5.1 assists per contest. He sank 40.4% of his shots from the field and 34.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.9 treys.

Wizards vs. Heat Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Heat Wizards 109.5 Points Avg. 113.2 109.8 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 46% Field Goal % 48.5% 34.4% Three Point % 35.6%

