The Miami Heat (1-4) will look to stop a four-game win streak when they host the Washington Wizards (1-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Kaseya Center as 8.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSUN and MNMT. The over/under is set at 224.5 for the matchup.

Wizards vs. Heat Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: BSSUN and MNMT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -8.5 224.5

Wizards Betting Records & Stats

Washington's games last season had a combined scoring total higher than 224.5 points 43 of 82 times.

The average total for Wizards games last season was 227.5 points, three more than this game's over/under.

The Wizards went 39-42-0 ATS last season.

Last season, Washington was the underdog 55 times and won 18, or 32.7%, of those games.

The Wizards had a record of 1-6 in games where sportsbooks had them as underdogs of at least +310 on the moneyline.

Washington has a 24.4% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Wizards vs Heat Additional Info

Additional Wizards Insights & Trends

The Wizards' winning percentage against the spread at home was .463 (19-22-0) last season. Away, it was .488 (20-20-0).

In terms of the over/under, Washington's games finished over more often at home (25 of 41, 61%) than on the road (19 of 41, 46.3%) last year.

The Wizards' 113.2 points per game were only 3.4 more points than the 109.8 the Heat gave up.

Washington put together a 32-19 ATS record and were 28-24 overall when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Wizards vs. Heat Point Insights (Last Season)

Wizards Heat 113.2 Points Scored (PG) 109.5 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 30 32-19 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-11 28-24 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 19-5 114.4 Points Allowed (PG) 109.8 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 2 20-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 23-32 22-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 35-20

