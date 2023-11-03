How to Watch the Wizards vs. Heat Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (1-4) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (1-3) on November 3, 2023 at Kaseya Center.
Wizards vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
Wizards vs Heat Additional Info
|Heat vs Wizards Injury Report
|Heat vs Wizards Prediction
|Heat vs Wizards Odds/Over/Under
|Heat vs Wizards Betting Trends & Stats
Wizards Stats Insights
- The Wizards shot at a 48.5% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points above the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat averaged.
- Washington went 23-19 when it shot better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Wizards were the 15th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Heat finished 20th.
- The Wizards' 113.2 points per game last year were only 3.4 more points than the 109.8 the Heat gave up to opponents.
- Washington went 28-24 last season when it scored more than 109.8 points.
Wizards Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23, the Wizards scored 2.1 more points per game at home (114.2) than away (112.1).
- The Wizards conceded 114.6 points per game at home last season, and 114.1 on the road.
- The Wizards sunk more 3-pointers at home (12.2 per game) than on the road (10.3) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than on the road (34.0%).
Wizards Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Corey Kispert
|Out
|Ankle
