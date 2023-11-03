The Miami Heat (1-4) will look to turn around a four-game losing streak when they host the Washington Wizards (1-3) on November 3, 2023 at Kaseya Center.

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Wizards vs Heat Additional Info

Wizards Stats Insights

The Wizards shot at a 48.5% clip from the field last season, 0.3 percentage points above the 48.2% shooting opponents of the Heat averaged.

Washington went 23-19 when it shot better than 48.2% from the field.

The Wizards were the 15th-ranked offensive rebounding team in the NBA. The Heat finished 20th.

The Wizards' 113.2 points per game last year were only 3.4 more points than the 109.8 the Heat gave up to opponents.

Washington went 28-24 last season when it scored more than 109.8 points.

Wizards Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Wizards scored 2.1 more points per game at home (114.2) than away (112.1).

The Wizards conceded 114.6 points per game at home last season, and 114.1 on the road.

The Wizards sunk more 3-pointers at home (12.2 per game) than on the road (10.3) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than on the road (34.0%).

