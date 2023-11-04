The Washington Capitals, Alexander Ovechkin included, will meet the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Ovechkin available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Alexander Ovechkin vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +140)

1.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -115)

Ovechkin Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Ovechkin has a plus-minus of 0, while averaging 20:08 on the ice per game.

Ovechkin has twice scored a goal in a game this season in nine games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

In six of nine games this season, Ovechkin has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of nine games this season, Ovechkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Ovechkin's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 41.7% that he hits the over.

Ovechkin has an implied probability of 53.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Ovechkin Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 32 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-5) ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 9 Games 4 8 Points 2 2 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

