How to Watch the Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Washington Capitals (off a defeat in their last game) and the Columbus Blue Jackets (off a win) will clash on Saturday at Capital One Arena in Washington.
ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT is the place to tune in to watch the Capitals and the Blue Jackets take the ice.
Capitals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals have conceded 29 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 11th in NHL play in goals against.
- The Capitals' 17 total goals (1.9 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Over on the defensive end, the Capitals have given up 3.2 goals per game (29 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (17 total) during that span.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|9
|2
|6
|8
|5
|3
|0%
|John Carlson
|9
|1
|6
|7
|15
|9
|-
|Dylan Strome
|9
|6
|0
|6
|4
|5
|56.6%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|9
|1
|4
|5
|11
|4
|43.4%
|Tom Wilson
|9
|2
|3
|5
|7
|12
|57.1%
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets give up 3.2 goals per game (32 in total), 19th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets have 27 goals this season (2.7 per game), 22nd in the NHL.
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have allowed 2.9 goals per game (26 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 2.8 goals per game (25 total) over that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Ivan Provorov
|10
|0
|8
|8
|5
|2
|-
|Boone Jenner
|10
|5
|2
|7
|4
|7
|59.1%
|Zachary Werenski
|8
|1
|5
|6
|1
|3
|-
|Jack Roslovic
|9
|2
|4
|6
|3
|9
|28.6%
|Adam Fantilli
|10
|2
|4
|6
|1
|5
|44.4%
