The Washington Capitals (4-4-1), coming off a 3-0 loss to the New York Islanders, host the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-4-2) at Capital One Arena on Saturday, November 4 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT. The Blue Jackets knocked off the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-2 in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Capitals (-145) Blue Jackets (+120) 6.5 Capitals (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Capitals Betting Insights

The Capitals have won two of their three games when listed as a moneyline favorite this season (66.7%).

Washington has played as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter in just one game this season, and won.

The Capitals have a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In two games this season, Washington and its opponent have combined for more than 6.5 goals.

Capitals vs Blue Jackets Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Blue Jackets Total (Rank) 17 (31st) Goals 27 (22nd) 29 (11th) Goals Allowed 32 (19th) 3 (28th) Power Play Goals 5 (20th) 7 (16th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 5 (9th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Capitals Advanced Stats

The Capitals are ranked 31st in the league with 17 goals this season, an average of 1.9 per contest.

The Capitals are ranked 11th in league action in goals against this season, having allowed 29 total goals (3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (-12) ranks them 29th in the NHL.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.