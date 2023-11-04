Player prop bet odds for Alexander Ovechkin, Ivan Provorov and others are available when the Washington Capitals host the Columbus Blue Jackets at Capital One Arena on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Game Info

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Washington Capitals

Alexander Ovechkin Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

1.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

One of Washington's top contributing offensive players this season is Ovechkin, who has eight points (two goals, six assists) and plays an average of 20:08 per game.

Ovechkin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Oct. 29 0 2 2 7 vs. Wild Oct. 27 0 1 1 3 at Devils Oct. 25 1 1 2 4 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 1 0 1 14

John Carlson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

John Carlson is another of Washington's top contributors through nine games, with one goal and six assists.

Carlson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 29 0 2 2 2 vs. Wild Oct. 27 0 0 0 1 at Devils Oct. 25 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 0 1 1 1

Dylan Strome Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Dylan Strome has six total points for Washington, with six goals and zero assists.

Strome Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Islanders Nov. 2 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Oct. 29 1 0 1 1 vs. Wild Oct. 27 1 0 1 3 at Devils Oct. 25 2 0 2 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 24 0 0 0 1

NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets

Ivan Provorov Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -222)

Provorov's zero goals and eight assists in 10 games for Columbus add up to eight total points on the season.

Provorov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 2 0 1 1 0 at Stars Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 1 1 1 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0

Boone Jenner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Boone Jenner has racked up seven total points (0.7 per game) this season. He has five goals and two assists.

Jenner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Lightning Nov. 2 1 1 2 2 at Stars Oct. 30 0 0 0 4 vs. Islanders Oct. 28 0 0 0 4 at Canadiens Oct. 26 0 0 0 8 vs. Ducks Oct. 24 0 0 0 3

