Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal when the Washington Capitals face off against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Evgeny Kuznetsov score a goal against the Blue Jackets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Kuznetsov stats and insights

In one of nine games this season, Kuznetsov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Blue Jackets yet this season.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 3.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Blue Jackets defensive stats

The Blue Jackets are 19th in goals allowed, conceding 32 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blue Jackets have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 11.2 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Capitals vs. Blue Jackets game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

