The Washington Capitals, Evgeny Kuznetsov included, will face the Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Kuznetsov in the Capitals-Blue Jackets matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Evgeny Kuznetsov vs. Blue Jackets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSOH, and MNMT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Kuznetsov Season Stats Insights

In 9 games this season, Kuznetsov has a plus-minus rating of -3, while averaging 21:56 on the ice per game.

In one of nine games this season, Kuznetsov has scored a goal, but has not finished a game with two or more.

Kuznetsov has a point in four of nine games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

In three of nine games this season, Kuznetsov has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 67.5% that Kuznetsov goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

Kuznetsov has an implied probability of 54.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Kuznetsov Stats vs. the Blue Jackets

On defense, the Blue Jackets are conceding 32 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-5).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Columbus 9 Games 4 5 Points 4 1 Goals 1 4 Assists 3

